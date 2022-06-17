Courtland Police Officer involved in crash
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COURTLAND, Ala. (WAFF) - A Courtland Police Officer was involved in a crash Friday afternoon.
According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, a Courtland Police Officer was injured when he collided with a tractor that was turning into a field on Alabama Highway 33.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office posted asking for prayers for the officer involved in a crash.
