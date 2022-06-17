Courtland Police Officer involved in crash

COURTLAND, Ala. (WAFF) - A Courtland Police Officer was involved in a crash Friday afternoon.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, a Courtland Police Officer was injured when he collided with a tractor that was turning into a field on Alabama Highway 33.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office posted asking for prayers for the officer involved in a crash.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Courtland Police Department and their families this evening as one of their own has been injured in a vehicle accident. Posted by Lawrence County Alabama Sheriff's Office on Friday, June 17, 2022

