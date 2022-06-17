Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Courtland Police Chief involved in crash

A Courtland Police Officer was injured in a crash on Alabama 33.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COURTLAND, Ala. (WAFF) - A Courtland Police Officer was involved in a crash Friday afternoon around 12:50 p.m.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, a Courtland Police Officer was injured when he collided with a 2019 John Deer tractor that was turning into a field on Alabama Highway 33.

Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles confirms that the officer that was injured in the wreck is actually Courtland Police Chief Dennis Sharp.

Courtland Fire Chief and Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said that Chief Sharp was transported to the Huntsville Hospital and has several broken bones.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office posted asking for prayers for the officer involved in a crash.

The police chief was transported to North Alabama Medical Center for treatment.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Courtland Police Department and their families this evening as one of their own has been injured in a vehicle accident.

Posted by Lawrence County Alabama Sheriff's Office on Friday, June 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Suspect charged with capital murder after 3 people are dead in shooting at Vestavia Hills, Ala. church
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Wildwater Cullman
Cullman’s WildWater opening June 17
Power line down on Memorial Parkway
PHOTO: 18-wheeler strikes power line on Memorial Parkway at University Drive
The family of former U.S. Marine Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh has not heard from him since June 8.
New videos emerge of Alabamians feared to be captured by Russia

Latest News

K-9 Ghost and officer Doug Moore were partners.
Huntsville Police K-9 retires
Summer sun
How are summer camps beating the heat?
Foster was arrested for animal cruelty.
Colbert County man arrested for animal cruelty
102-year-old woman celebrates birthday with biker "gang"
102-year-old spends birthday with biker “gang”
Cranor turned himself in for a menacing charge.
Huntsville City Magistrate turns himself in to police