Courtland Police Chief involved in crash

COURTLAND, Ala. (WAFF) - A Courtland Police Officer was involved in a crash Friday afternoon around 12:50 p.m.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, a Courtland Police Officer was injured when he collided with a 2019 John Deer tractor that was turning into a field on Alabama Highway 33.

Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles confirms that the officer that was injured in the wreck is actually Courtland Police Chief Dennis Sharp.

Courtland Fire Chief and Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said that Chief Sharp was transported to the Huntsville Hospital and has several broken bones.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office posted asking for prayers for the officer involved in a crash.

The police chief was transported to North Alabama Medical Center for treatment.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Courtland Police Department and their families this evening as one of their own has been injured in a vehicle accident. Posted by Lawrence County Alabama Sheriff's Office on Friday, June 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.