Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

College professor, wife accused of withholding food from kids, police say

Joseph and Lucreasha Reid were charged with two counts of felony child abuse and one...
Joseph and Lucreasha Reid were charged with two counts of felony child abuse and one misdemeanor count of child abuse.(Pitt County Detention Center)
By WITN Web Team and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – A professor at East Carolina University and his wife are accused of withholding food from their children.

Dr. Joseph Reid, an assistant professor of accounting, and his wife Lucreasha Reid were arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of felony child abuse and one misdemeanor count of child abuse.

WITN reports detectives started investigating the couple in February after hearing from the Department of Social Services that there was possible child abuse going on at their home.

Police said two children at their home had visible signs of ongoing physical abuse and did not get proper medical care.

They also said they believe the couple withheld food from the children.

According to authorities, the children are currently in the care of a family member.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Vestavia Hills Police: 2 people killed, 1 injured in shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Wildwater Cullman
Cullman’s WildWater opening June 17
Power line down on Memorial Parkway
PHOTO: 18-wheeler strikes power line on Memorial Parkway at University Drive
Athens Fire Chief Al Hogan
Athens Fire & Rescue Chief to step down at end of July

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump is making his first public appearance since the House committee...
Trump weighs another run as GOP rivals eye own campaigns
Gina Benitez
Meet WAFF’s newest morning anchor Gina Benitez
In a surprise visit, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledges additional support for Ukraine.
British PM Johnson visits Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy
The fanny pack was filled with a variety of drugs, paraphernalia and other items that are most...
Police search for owner of lost fanny pack
Gina Benitez joins WAFF 48
Gina Benitez joins WAFF 48