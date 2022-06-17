Colbert County man arrested for animal cruelty

COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Colbert County man was arrested after deputies with the Colbert County sheriff’s Office noticed dogs in poor health while investigating a shooting at a neighbor’s house.

Colbert County Sheriff, Frank Williamson, says that Jonathan Foster was arrested on one count of animal cruelty and more charges are expected.

The shooting at the neighbor’s house that led deputies to the location was the one that escapee Lisa Fretwell was charged with.

According to the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office, over 30 animals were taken from Foster as a result of the animal cruelty charges.

Sheriff Williamson said that the shooting investigation and the animal cruelty are not related.

Some of the animals have been taken to the Colbert County Animal Shelter, some were taken to Florence and others are in foster homes and veterinarian’s offices.

