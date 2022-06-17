Colbert County man arrested for animal cruelty, giving officers false name

COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Colbert County man was arrested after deputies with the Colbert County sheriff’s Office noticed dogs in poor health while investigating a shooting at a neighbor’s house.

Colbert County Sheriff, Frank Williamson, says that a man claiming to be Jonathan Foster was arrested on one count of animal cruelty.

A Colbert County Circuit Court indicted Jason Daniel Foster on Sept. 21 for animal cruelty and for using identification documents or identifying information of another person by giving officers the name, Jonathan Lynn Foster.

The man who was arrested allegedly gave a fake name, his real name according to the Colbert County Jail is Jason Foster.

On June 21, Sheriff Williamson said that Jason Foster will have an additional charge for giving law enforcement a false name and information. Williamson said that Jason Foster gave law enforcement officials his brother’s name and social.

The shooting at the neighbor’s house that led deputies to the location was the one that escapee Lisa Fretwell was charged with.

According to the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office, over 30 animals were taken from Foster as a result of the animal cruelty charges.

The Friends of Florence Lauderdale Animal Shelter posted a few pictures of the dogs that were rescued on Facebook.

We want to help our friends at Colbert County animal shelter raise $3000. These dogs are in need of a lot of care.... Posted by Friends of Florence Lauderdale Animal Services on Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Sheriff Williamson said that the shooting investigation and the animal cruelty are not related.

Some of the animals have been taken to the Colbert County Animal Shelter, some were taken to Florence and others are in foster homes and veterinarian’s offices.

