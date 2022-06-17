Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Star Market Contest
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Canceled flights rise across US as summer travel heats up

FILE - Travelers queue up move through the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of...
FILE - Travelers queue up move through the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of Denver International Airport, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - It’s turning into another difficult day for airline travelers in the United States.

Airlines canceled more than 1,000 flights by midmorning Friday, as they try to recover from storms that raked the central and eastern parts of the country. That follows more than 1,700 canceled flights on Thursday.

All this is happening while the number of passengers rises with the beginning of summer vacation season.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg met with airline CEOs to go over steps the airlines are taking to operate smoothly over the rest of the summer.

There is no relief in sight for millions of Americans currently under extreme weather warnings. (CNN, WSMV, WCCO, WLWT, WISC, ABBOTT NUTRITION, POOL, NETSHARE)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Vestavia Hills Police: 2 people killed, 1 injured in shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Wildwater Cullman
Cullman’s WildWater opening June 17
Power line down on Memorial Parkway
PHOTO: 18-wheeler strikes power line on Memorial Parkway at University Drive
Athens Fire Chief Al Hogan
Athens Fire & Rescue Chief to step down at end of July

Latest News

FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as President Donald Trump speaks during...
Ex-Trump aide Navarro pleads not guilty to contempt charges
The Food and Drug Administration’s action follows its advisory panel’s unanimous recommendation...
FDA authorizes 1st COVID-19 shots for infants, preschoolers
A shooting investigation is underway at a church in Vestavia Hills
Police: 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Alabama church; victims ID’d
FILE - President Joe Biden signs the Ocean Shipping Reform Act on Thursday.
Biden hosts climate meeting amid high gas price pressure