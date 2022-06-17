Deals
102-year-old spends birthday with bikers

By Matthew King
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Louise Garman celebrated her 102nd birthday Friday.

For her party at her retirement community, she had cake, music, and a group of motorcyclists show up to give her a ride around.

When asked why she chose motorcycles for her wish, she said, “my friend took me for a ride in Oklahoma. Then on my 95th birthday, my grandson took me on his motorcycle down in Houston. So I love motorcycles.”

Garman credits says her secret to living for 102 years is, “oh maybe being around interesting people, positive people. I think that’s the thing.” She also said, “don’t smoke and drinks lots of water.”

Garman’s actual birthday is Saturday, but she got to spend today getting her birthday wish for the 102nd time.

