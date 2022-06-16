Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Sunshine and heat advisories, theme of the week and your Thursday afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s with indices in the triple digits. A heat advisory has been issued through 7pm this evening. Heat Safety and precautions are a must!

Little relief overnight as we track the middle 70s for lows. A slight chance at showers tonight and overnight.

Additional rain chances move in for Friday, but still look scattered in nature. Highs return to the upper 90s.

A better stretch headed into the weekend, dry and slightly cooler.

The next 10 days brings little relief on the temperature front with highs still tracking in the middle to upper 90s.

