SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchups set for January 2023

The Southeastern Conference and the Big 12 announced 10 matchups set for next January 28, a...
The Southeastern Conference and the Big 12 announced 10 matchups set for next January 28, a Saturday.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(AP) - Kansas will visit Kentucky and Baylor is set to host Arkansas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge next season. The leagues announced the 10 matchups set for next January 28, a Saturday.

All 10 Big 12 members and all but four of the Southeastern Conference teams will participate.

The other games include: Alabama at Oklahoma, Auburn at West Virginia, Florida at Kansas State, Texas Tech at LSU, Mississippi at Oklahoma State, TCU at Mississippi State, Iowa State at Missouri, and Texas at Tennessee.

The SEC has held the edge in five of the last six years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

