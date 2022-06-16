Rose of Sharon soup kitchen partners with Landers McClarty Subaru for “Year of Love”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - People visiting the Rose of Sharon soup kitchen in Huntsville are receiving more than just a meal when they walk in.

CEO, Theresa Wilson, says that it is about developing relationship with each person who passes her. “Yes we’re feeding them but we’re also forming relationships,” Wilson said.

She says her organization provides a place to meet the physical and spiritual needs of Huntsville’s less fortunate residents.

Rose of Sharon soup kitchen does this by providing services like the food box program and the Soup Kitchen ministry which provides meals twice a day.

“Soup kitchen comes with a stigma that people are going through a line and getting soup and the depression. Here we have a café type organization where we serve table side with table and table scape and we love people,” said Wilson.

She hopes that Rose of Sharon soup kitchen would be a place for people to heal and grow in a world that is so cold.

Landers McClarty Subaru has been a partner with the Rose of Sharon soup kitchen for the last 2-years. However, they decided to make the partnership official and kicked off their “Year of Love” today.

Frank Williams who is the Owner / Managing Partner of the Landers McLarty Subaru in Huntsville says,

“When we really thought about it, one year of service for this organization will make a difference and also make a difference in taking care of family members and that’s what we see that Rose of Sharon does for us. It align their partnership with ours-- which is loving on your family members.”

Williams says his company wants to encourage people to donate time or money to Rose of Sharon.

Wilson also noted that any donations will allow the organization to expand its reach into the community.

”We’re going to be doing a lot more, because we now have some relief right in the middle of the summer. It couldn’t come at any better time,” Wilson said.

Ashley Ward, a participate of the Rose of Sharon soup kitchen says that the organization is not only keeping their stomachs full, but keeping them spiritually rooted.

“It’s helped me get back to myself spiritually. I was kind of down and I kind of veered away from that a little bit-- not that I didn’t have and I wasn’t spiritually inline with it... it helped me get back into that when I felt like there was no hope in that area,” Ward said.

The Rose of Sharon and Landers Mclarty Subaru want to impact 100,000 families one meal at a time.

If you’d like to donate your time or money to the “Year of Love” click here.

