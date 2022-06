HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Traffic on Memorial Parkway is experiencing slowdowns due to a downed power line on Thursday morning.

According to a Huntsville Police spokesperson, an 18-wheeler struck the power line over Memorial Parkway at University Drive.

Traffic is moving slowly for both directions of travel.

Truck strikes power line on Memorial Drive (WAFF)

