Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Star Market Contest
Old Crow Medicine Show Contest
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

Michael Newell was previously indicted over 300 counts related to child pornography.
Man sentenced on child porn charges Thursday.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man that was accused of filming an 11-year-old in the shower in 2019 has pleaded guilty to five counts of possession of child pornography.

Michael Newell was previously indicted on 152 counts of possession of child pornography and 152 counts of producing child pornography. The Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office said it allowed Newell to plead guilty to five counts of possession of child pornography at the maximum sentence to avoid putting the victim on the witness stand.

Prosecutors did not want to revictimize the victim and allow Newell to see the obscene images he had taken in 2019.

Newell will serve a 50-year spilt sentence. He will spend 10 years day-to-day in prison.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
The woman led police on a pursuit while she had two small children in the car.
Woman caught driving 121 MPH in Owens Cross Roads
Lisa Mayhall was taken into custody for the shooting of a 16-year-old minor on June 2.
Woman arrested for death of 16-year-old
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
Wildwater Cullman
Cullman’s WildWater opening June 17

Latest News

Man sentenced on child porn charges Thursday.
Man sentenced on child porn charges
27-year-old Andy Huynh from Hartselle and 39-year-old Alexander Drueke from Tuscaloosa have...
New photo of missing Alabama men
Due to the high temperatures this week, air conditioners are being pushed to the limit.
Air conditioners working overtime in the heat
Agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Oneonta...
Altoona man arrested on drug-related charges