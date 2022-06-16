Man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man that was accused of filming an 11-year-old in the shower in 2019 has pleaded guilty to five counts of possession of child pornography.

Michael Newell was previously indicted on 152 counts of possession of child pornography and 152 counts of producing child pornography. The Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office said it allowed Newell to plead guilty to five counts of possession of child pornography at the maximum sentence to avoid putting the victim on the witness stand.

Prosecutors did not want to revictimize the victim and allow Newell to see the obscene images he had taken in 2019.

Newell will serve a 50-year spilt sentence. He will spend 10 years day-to-day in prison.

