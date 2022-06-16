Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Star Market Contest
Old Crow Medicine Show Contest
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Heat Advisory again today for dangerous heat index values

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Heat Index
WAFF Heat Index(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We will start off this Thursday morning with humidity levels slightly lower as our dew points have fallen into the middle to upper 60s thanks to yesterday’s thunderstorms and outflow boundaries.  

A HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect for all counties through 7:00 PM CDT for potentially dangerous heat indices over 105 degrees during the day.  Please remain hydrated and take some breaks from being outside.  Strenuous activities should be performed early in the day or after sunset as heat related illnesses can occur.  Skies will be mostly sunny today with humidity levels on the rise during the afternoon, high temperatures will reach the middle to upper 90s.  Isolated showers and thunderstorms will start to pop-up during the late afternoon hours. Some storms will be capable of producing torrential rainfall, substantial lightning and some stronger wind gusts. 

This activity should wind down overnight with lows dropping into the low to middle 70s.  Friday will be a repeat of today with high humidity and isolated storms.  It looks like we get a slight break from the oppressive humidity by the weekend with cooler high temperatures in the low to middle 90s behind a weak cold front, Father’s Day Sunday should be sunny and dry. 

With the lower humidity levels sticking around into next week, we have the potential of seeing our first 100 degree day of the year.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Mayhall was taken into custody for the shooting of a 16-year-old minor on June 2.
Woman arrested for death of 16-year-old
The woman led police on a pursuit while she had two small children in the car.
Woman caught driving 121 MPH in Owens Cross Roads
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
Tony Dewayne Glover
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office continues search for registered sex offender
Car found nose-down in ditch in Huntsville
Vehicle found nose-down in ditch following crash near Pratt Ave, Bankhead Pkwy

Latest News

WAFF 10 p.m. Wednesday weather forecast
WAFF 5 p.m. Wednesday weather forecast
WAFF 5 p.m. Wednesday weather forecast
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Heat Continues With Strong Storms Possible Later Today
WAFF Heat Advisory
More heat & humidity today; afternoon & evening storms possible