Heat Advisory again today for dangerous heat index values

We will start off this Thursday morning with humidity levels slightly lower as our dew points have fallen into the middle to upper 60s thanks to yesterday’s thunderstorms and outflow boundaries.

A HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect for all counties through 7:00 PM CDT for potentially dangerous heat indices over 105 degrees during the day. Please remain hydrated and take some breaks from being outside. Strenuous activities should be performed early in the day or after sunset as heat related illnesses can occur. Skies will be mostly sunny today with humidity levels on the rise during the afternoon, high temperatures will reach the middle to upper 90s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will start to pop-up during the late afternoon hours. Some storms will be capable of producing torrential rainfall, substantial lightning and some stronger wind gusts.

This activity should wind down overnight with lows dropping into the low to middle 70s. Friday will be a repeat of today with high humidity and isolated storms. It looks like we get a slight break from the oppressive humidity by the weekend with cooler high temperatures in the low to middle 90s behind a weak cold front, Father’s Day Sunday should be sunny and dry.

With the lower humidity levels sticking around into next week, we have the potential of seeing our first 100 degree day of the year.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.