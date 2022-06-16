Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The crime of the week happens in a homeowner’s driveway on Conger Road in Huntsville.
This guy is caught on a surveillance camera lifting the car’s door handle which was unlocked. He then rummages through the console and glove box.
Police believe he may be behind several other break-ins in the area.
Do you recognize this keyless caper?
The Crime Stoppers still need your help looking for Trevor Terrell Jones who allegedly broke into a home.
Then there’s Chad Everett Brand who’s wanted on a Fentanyl trafficking charge.
You can earn up to $1,000 The Crime Stoppers are just looking for a tip on where any of these valley’s wanted may be.
Just call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips. For more information, look for the Crime Stoppers link on waff.com
