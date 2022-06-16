Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The crime of the week happens in a homeowner’s driveway on Conger Road in Huntsville.

This guy is caught on a surveillance camera lifting the car’s door handle which was unlocked. He then rummages through the console and glove box.

Police believe he may be behind several other break-ins in the area.

Do you recognize this keyless caper?

The Crime Stoppers still need your help looking for Trevor Terrell Jones who allegedly broke into a home.

Then there’s Chad Everett Brand who’s wanted on a Fentanyl trafficking charge.

You can earn up to $1,000 The Crime Stoppers are just looking for a tip on where any of these valley’s wanted may be.

Just call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips. For more information, look for the Crime Stoppers link on waff.com

