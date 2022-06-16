Brutal Heat Continues With Relief by the Weekend

Yet again another hot day across the Tennessee Valley with a Heat Advisory remaining in effect for all counties until 7 pm. Current temperatures are sitting in the mid to upper 90s with feels like temperatures in some places as high as 106 degrees, so make sure you are continuing to stay hydrated and limiting your time outdoors. We have a small chance for an isolated pop-up shower or storm as we head into the rest of your afternoon and evening hours but based on current trends, we likely will be staying dry. Overnight lows will remain warm and muggy as we dip back into the mid 70s.

Expect more heat tomorrow with afternoon highs topping back out in the mid to upper 90s. Heat indices will be a bit lower, but still likely in the triple digits, so if you have any outdoor plans, it would be a good idea to take frequent breaks. A Heat Advisory will remain in effect until 7 pm. The majority of the day will be dry, but we’ll be tracking a weak cold front approaching the region that will bring back the chance for isolated to widely scattered showers and storms later in the day. This will give periods of relief from the heat but may come at a price with stronger storms possible. Main threats include localized damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours, and small hail.

Better relief will be arriving behind the front for your Father’s Day weekend. Temperatures will still remain rather warm in the lower 90s, but it will be much more comfortable with lower humidity returning. This break will be short-lived though as high pressure dominates the weather pattern once again next week. Plan on mid to upper 90s and possibly triple digits by midweek.

