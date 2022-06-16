Athens Fire & Rescue Chief to step down at end of July

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A north Alabama fire chief will step down at the end of July.

According to Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks, Chief Al Hogan of Athens Fire & Rescue has submitted his resignation. Marks said the resignation is effective at the end of July.

Athens City Council voted to hire Hogan in January 2021. He worked with DeKalb County Fire Rescue in Georgia for 23 years on the Hazardous Materials Team, Hazardous Materials Decontamination Team, Accreditation Committee and other committees.

