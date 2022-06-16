Deals
Altoona man arrested on drug-related charges

Agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Oneonta Police Department and the FBI executed a search warrant at an Altoona residence.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested on drug-related charges by the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit and other various agencies on June 14.

Agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Oneonta Police Department and the FBI executed a search warrant at an Altoona residence. Donny Ray Chambless, 56, was arrested after agents found one and a half pounds of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, a handgun and a rifle.

Chambless was charged with drug trafficking (methamphetamine), three counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and one count of first-degree unlawful possession of a marijuana.

Chambless is being held in the Etowah County Jail on a $85,000 bond.

