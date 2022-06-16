Deals
Albertville community recovering one year after Mueller Company shooting

Mueller Company shooting: One year later
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One year ago today, on June 15, a gunman killed two co-workers at the Mueller Company plant in Albertville.

Albertville Police Department Chief J.T. Cartee said described the feeling that he had on the day the shooting occurred.

”I remember that phone call I received that morning,” Chief Cartee said. “Major John Amos called me. I guess it was disbelief. You don’t think about that occurring in your community, but it can and that was some evidence right there it occurred in our small town.”

Police said Andreas Horton shot four of his co-workers. David Lee Horton, who isn’t related to the shooter, and Michael Lee Dobbins died in the shooting.

Andreas Horton later took his own life at his mother’s gravesite the day the shooting occurred.

The survivors and the family members of the dead still live with the memories of that horrible day.

Chief Cartee said the families of the victims did not deserve an act like this to happen.

“These people got up and went to work,” Chief Cartee said. “These hard-working, productive members of society. I’ve met some of the families and they didn’t deserve this to happen. They didn’t deserve it at all.”

Mueller Co. held two memorial events to remember those two employees it lost one year ago.

Chief Cartee said investigators are still trying to figure out why the shooting happened. Chief Cartee said the case isn’t closed, and one day victims’ families and survivors may get the answers they need for closure.

Plant Manager Mike Lang released the following statement:

“The people who worked that day will have that memory for a lifetime.”

Mueller Company shooting still effecting Albertville community one year later.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

