Why we love The Spot Coffee Shop in Fort Payne

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There’s a spot in Fort Payne where many go for the goof coffee, but they stay for the good company.

The Spot Coffee Shop is nestled in downtown Fort Payne on Gault Avenue. The high ceilings and old floors offer a cozy and eclectic atmosphere as soon as you walk through the doors.

Try a cup of their daily brew, grab a cappuccino, or, if you’re feeling fun, try the Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop Tart drink. I want to try that one immediately. If you’re not feeling coffee, they have an array of teas and smoothies on the menu, not to mention some great food options.

Stop in for breakfast and grab some avocado toast a pastry, or stay for lunch and try one of their signature paninis.

Whatever you’re feeling, The Spot is a great place to start!

