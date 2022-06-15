Where does Alabama stand in the pandemic now?

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19 cases are creeping back up in our state.

The positivity rate back in the double-digits at 19.7%.

The test positivity rate is slightly higher in Jefferson County.

If you look at ADPH’s COVID dashboard, you’ll see it stands at 22.8% meaning about two out of every ten COVID tests are coming back positive.

And while that is still a far cry from our peak, doctors said that number is steadily creeping up.

To put that into perspective, Dr. Wesley Willeford said a month ago, Jefferson County was averaging about 80 new cases of COVID a day.

But as of Wednesday morning, he said that number is closer to 230.

He said that’s a bit concerning, but it’s important to note that back in January, we were seeing about 1,800 new cases per day.

Dr. Willeford says about 250 people in Alabama are hospitalized with COVID right now, compared to the peak back in the winter months of nearly 3,000.

“Best ways to keep out of the hospital are going to be these treatments that are available. So, there’s the medication Paxlovid, there’s the medication Molnupiravir, there’s IV medications that can be given in the hospital. And of course, we said from the beginning the other way to keep people protected from hospitalization, protected from death related to COVID-19 is making sure you are staying up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines,” said Medical Director of Disease Control for JCDH, Dr. Wesley Willeford.

As far as variants are concerned, Dr. Willeford said more sub-variants of Omicron are popping up, which appear to be less severe.

Dr. Willeford recommends talking to your doctor about treatment options as soon as you know you have COVID, so they can come up with a plan to help lessen your symptoms and potentially keep you out of the hospital.

