What’s cookin’ at The Southern Table this summer

PULASKI, Tn. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Every so often we like to check in with our friends at The Southern Table in Pulaski, Tennessee. If you’re looking for a some big eatin’ in a small town, let us introduce you to your new favorite restaurant.

The Southern Table is owned and operated by Chef Ryan Yokley. He takes traditional southern dishes and upgrades them just a bit. As his menu follows the seasons, we’re checking out what’s new for summer.

Starting off with some apps and snacks, the new menu features Fried Provolone Cheese and an Heirloom Tomato Salad. Or, maybe try the Snack Plate that comes with housemade beef jerky, aged country ham, menchego, pickled okra, and much more on one big sharing plate.

Move on to some Grouper Tacos or the Korean BBQ Lamb Chops. And after dinner comes the best part — dessert.

A new Peach Pie comes drizzled with bourbon salted caramel, candied pecans and a dollop of pecan praline ice cream. The Shortbread Cookie with Lemon Custard is also sure to be a summer favorite.

Whether you’re headed to The Southern Table for a quick bite to eat or to hang out in the Beer Garden, it’s definitely a place you’ll want to return to.

