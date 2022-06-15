Vehicle found nose-down in ditch following crash near Pratt Ave, Bankhead Pkwy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A vehicle lost control and crashed into a ditch in the area of Pratt Avenue and Bankhead Parkway on Wednesday.

Huntsville Police and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene around 8 a.m. According to officials on the scene, the driver was pulled from the vehicle and appears to be okay.

The vehicle was found nose down in the ditch when emergency officials arrived on the scene.

Another look at vehicle crash into a ditch in Huntsville on Wednesday (WAFF)

Officers said traffic will be impacted until at least 9:30 a.m.

