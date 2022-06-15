Vehicle found nose-down in ditch following crash near Pratt Ave, Bankhead Pkwy
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A vehicle lost control and crashed into a ditch in the area of Pratt Avenue and Bankhead Parkway on Wednesday.
Huntsville Police and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene around 8 a.m. According to officials on the scene, the driver was pulled from the vehicle and appears to be okay.
The vehicle was found nose down in the ditch when emergency officials arrived on the scene.
Officers said traffic will be impacted until at least 9:30 a.m.
Follow the WAFF Interactive Traffic Map for future updates.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.