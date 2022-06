Two Alabamians vanish in Ukraine after battle near Russian border

LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Two U.S. veterans from Alabama who were in Ukraine, helping in the war against Russia haven’t been heard from in days. 27-year-old Andy Huynh from Hartselle and 39-year-old Alexander Drueke from Tuscaloosa have been missing since June 9 and their families are on edge.

According to CNN, Hunyh and Drueke were both a military unit fighting under the command of Ukraine’s 92nd mechanized brigade on June 9 near Khariv in Izbytske, a town near the Russian border. The unit’s acting Sargeant said they went missing during the battle and the search missions did not find any remains.

Their families’ biggest fear is that they are captured by Russian forces. They are now clinging to hope.

“He’s just so strong and he has such a big heart,” says Joy Black, Huynh’s fiance. “He didn’t go there for selfish reasons. He just had such a gnawing at his heart and this big burden to serve the people however he can. I know it’s a really difficult situation but I’m still really proud of him and just want to see him back safely.”

“He was the most loyal American anyone could hope to meet and he was proud to serve his country,” said Bunny Brueke, Alexander’s mom. “He said mom I really need to go help fight in Ukraine because if Putin is not stopped there, he’s not going to be satisfied. He will be emboldened and eventually, Americans will be threatened and he needs to be stopped now.”

The women are now leaning on aid from the Ukrainian Embassy and lawmakers.

United States Representative Terri Sewell (AL-07) released the following statement to describe her efforts to find her constituent, Alexander Drueke:

“Earlier this week, the mother of Alexander Drueke, a Tuscaloosa Army Veteran who volunteered to assist the Ukrainian Army in combating Russia, reached out to my office after losing contact with her son. According to his family, they have not heard from Drueke in several days.

“My office has been in contact with the State Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other members of the Alabama Congressional Delegation regarding this urgent matter. We will continue to do everything in our power to assist in locating him and finding answers for his family.

“As we work to determine his whereabouts, please join me in praying for Alexander and his family during this incredibly difficult time.”

On Wednesday, United States Representative Robert Aderholt announced he is helping locate a Huynh. He released the following statement:

“The family of Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, 27, of Trinity, Alabama in Lawrence County, reached out to my office this week. Huynh, a former U.S. service member, volunteered to go fight with the Ukrainian Army in their current war against Russia.

“According to Huynh’s family, they have not been in contact with him since June 8, 2022, when he was in the Kharkiv area of Ukraine. As you can imagine, his loved ones are very concerned about him. My office has placed inquiries with both the United States Department of State and the Federal Bureau of Investigation trying to get any information possible.

“While my office works to get more details, I would ask everyone to pray for Andy’s safety and to pray for the comfort of his family back in Lawrence County.”

According to our news partner at the Decatur Daily, Huynh was a U.S. Marine for four years. Huynh left Alabama to join Ukrainians in the conflict in April.

The family of former U.S. Marine Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh has not heard from him since June 8. (Decatur Daily)

Huynh was in his second semester at Calhoun Community College studying robotics when he made the decision to leave.

“My school semester ends the first week of May,” Huynh said in April. “I thought about waiting until after the semester is over (before leaving), but the more I thought about it, it just feels bad to be doing nothing at this point.”

Huynh enlisted in the Marines at 19 years old, achieving the rank of corporal. During his service, Huynh served on a base in Okinawa, Japan, for two years.

Huynh decided to go to Ukraine when he read about Ukrainians at 18 years old being forced to enlist in the military to defend their country.

“Right when they turned 18, they were forced to enlist in the military to defend their homeland,” Huynh said. “Honestly, that broke my heart. I would say that is probably the moment where I decided that I have to do something.”

A Senator Tommy Tuberville spokeswoman released the following statement on the senator’s behalf:

“The State Department has been in contact with our office, and we’re closely monitoring the situation.”

Senator Richard Shelby’s office said it is closely working with Huynh’s family.

An online Russian propaganda post claimed Russian forces captures two Americans near Khariv. The Biden Administration could not confirm the reports. If confirmed, they would be the first Americans fighting for Ukraine known to have been captured since the war began Feb. 24.

