RED BAY, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred around 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning has claimed the life of a Red Bay man.

David Alan Elrod, 60, was identified by Red Bay Police Chief Janna Jackson. According to Chief Jackson, Elrod’s car left the roadway, striking a tree.

It is unclear what led to Elrod’s car leaving the roadway.

