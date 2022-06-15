Rep. Aderholt helping locate missing Lawrence Co. man in Ukraine

LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - United States Representative Robert Aderholt announced on Wednesday that he is helping locate a Lawrence County man who has not been heard from in more than a week in Ukraine.

The missing man is Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, 27, of Trinity, Alabama. In the statement, Rep. Aderholt said Huynh’s family has not heard from him since June 8.

The following statement was released by Rep. Aderholt:

“The family of Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, 27, of Trinity, Alabama in Lawrence County, reached out to my office this week. Huynh, a former U.S. service member, volunteered to go fight with the Ukrainian Army in their current war against Russia.

“According to Huynh’s family, they have not been in contact with him since June 8, 2022, when he was in the Kharkiv area of Ukraine. As you can imagine, his loved ones are very concerned about him. My office has placed inquiries with both the United States Department of State and the Federal Bureau of Investigation trying to get any information possible.

“While my office works to get more details, I would ask everyone to pray for Andy’s safety and to pray for the comfort of his family back in Lawrence County.”

According to our news partner at the Decatur Daily, Huynh was a U.S. Marine for four years. Huynh left Alabama to join Ukrainians in the conflict in April.

Huynh was in his second semester at Calhoun Community College studying robotics when he made the decision to leave.

“My school semester ends the first week of May,” Huynh said in April. “I thought about waiting until after the semester is over (before leaving), but the more I thought about it, it just feels bad to be doing nothing at this point.”

Huynh enlisted in the Marines at 19 years old, achieving the rank of corporal. During his service, Huynh served on a base in Okinawa, Japan, for two years.

Huynh decided to go to Ukraine when he read about Ukrainians at 18 years old being forced to enlist in the military to defend their country.

“Right when they turned 18, they were forced to enlist in the military to defend their homeland,” Huynh said. “Honestly, that broke my heart. I would say that is probably the moment where I decided that I have to do something.”

