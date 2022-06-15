Deals
Morgan County Commission approves American Rescue Plan Money for new tourism center

“Tourism is growing. Morgan County is growing and we think they deserve something better.”
Funding for new Decatur tourism center.
By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A new tourism center is on the way for Morgan County. On Tuesday, leaders approved using $100,000 in American Rescue Plan money to complete the building.

Long says the new tourism center will make a lasting impression.

“When people come that is one of the first things they see is...Where we are located at and they look at this old house and wonder can they really do something for us.”

President and CEO of Morgan County Tourism, Danielle Gibson says the new building is an investment over 30 years in the making.

“We are purchasing it for 1.4 million part of it is reserves since we have been saving since it has been established so since 1989.”

Gibson believes the building itself will attract more tourists to the area.

“More meeting space and museums so we are really excited about the opportunities in the new location.”

The location of the new tourism center has not yet been released.

“We are closing on the building in about 2 weeks. We will be located next to the river. We will disclose that in the next few weeks.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

