More heat and humidity today, afternoon & evening storms possible

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Heat Advisory
WAFF Heat Advisory(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Yet again, we are warm and extremely muggy on this Wednesday morning. Fair skies and the high humidity have allowed some areas of patchy fog to develop. 

A HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect for all counties through 7:00 PM CDT for potentially dangerous heat indices over 105 degrees during the day.  Please remain hydrated and take some breaks from being outside.  Strenuous activities should be performed early in the day or after sunset as heat related illnesses can occur.  This evening contains a more complicated forecast with a conditional threat of stronger thunderstorms developing.  If storms are able to fire up, they may create boundaries which will lead to additional storm development.  Some storms will be capable of producing torrential rainfall, substantial lightning and some stronger wind gusts. 

This activity should wind down overnight with lows dropping into the low to middle 70s.  Thursday will have a few more clouds and highs will again reach the middle 90s, the heat index will be over 100 degrees into the afternoon with isolated shower and storm chances.  Friday will be a repeat of Thursday with high humidity and isolated storms. 

It looks like we get a slight break from the oppressive humidity by the weekend with cooler high temperatures in the low to middle 90s, Father’s Day Sunday should be sunny and dry.  With the lower humidity levels sticking around into next week, we have the potential of seeing our first 100 degree day of the year.

