Meet Air Force, Army Veteran, John Tinger

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - When you’ve got friends on the Military Draft Board, it’s likely you might find yourself serving the country.

That’s what happened to John Tinger. Tinger has a good friend who’s father was on the draft board. After some thought, Tinger joined the Air Force. After eight years, Tinger moved on to the National Guard and even eventually found himself in the Army Reserve where he remained for 23 years.

Payton Walker sat down for a conversation with Tinger about his years serving our country.

