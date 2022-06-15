Marshall County Sheriff’s Office addresses Marshall Co. Jail rumors

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two inmates in the Marshall County Jail experienced medical emergencies on Tuesday.

According to Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims, corrections officers found an inmate that was unresponsive. Officers administered CPR and Narcan to the inmate and he became responsive.

Both inmates were taken to the emergency room at Marshall Medical North and were released to the county jail.

On Tuesday evening, officers, deputies and K-9 units conducted a search in the jail block. During the search, another inmate began experiencing a medical emergency. The inmate received immediate medical help from officers and nurses.

The inmate and the inmate’s cellmate were transferred to the emergency room at Marshall Medical North for observation. Both inmates were released back to the county jail.

According to Sheriff Sims, the medical emergencies may have come from the inmates ingesting drugs.

There was not a death in the Marshall County Jail on Tuesday.

During an investigation into the event, it was discovered that an inmate who was booked into the jail on Monday had cocaine laced with fentanyl in his possession. The drugs were not discovered during the initial booking process.

In the release, Sheriff Sims addressed rumors that were posted on Facebook:

“I want to address a few things on this incident. First, there were false statements made on Facebook that we had 5 deaths due to overdoses in the jail. I don’t understand why someone would want to make a false statement that caused a lot of people to panic. This was simply not true and you should be ashamed for doing so. In fact, we are pursuing possible charges against the individual responsible for the post both criminally and civil. This is wrong and should not have happened.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.