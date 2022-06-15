Makeup artist Olivia Sparks shares her fave tips for the summer heat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - This time of year seems to do no favors for our hair and makeup, especially with the kind of heat we get down here in Alabama.

That’s why we’re checking in with professional makeup artist, Olivia Sparks. She’s our go-to gal for all things glam and was recently named Huntsville’s Best Makeup Artist!

Now that you know we’re in good hands, here’s what Sparks is recommending to keep your makeup on whether you’re spending the whole day outside or dancing the night away at a wedding.

OLVIA’S HEAT-PROOF MAKEUP STAPLES

1. Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Setting Spray - $33.00

Available at Sephora / Available at Ulta

Olivia’s Pro Tip: Mist this setting spray over your face as a first-step before applying your foundation, and as the last step in your routine to really lock in your makeup for all-day wear.

2. Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation - $46.00

Available at Sephora / Available at Ulta

Olivia’s Pro Tip: Moisturize your skin well, then apply a thin layer with a damp blending sponge. This is the longest wearing foundation I’ve ever used, and a summer favorite of the Disney Princesses at Walt Disney World.

3. L’Oreal Double Extend Beauty Tubes Mascara - $12.99

Available at Ulta

Available at Walmart and Target

Olivia’s Pro Tip: Sometimes “waterproof” mascara isn’t oil proof. In the summer, our eyelids are prone to sweat and oiliness, and a water & oil resistant tubing mascara is the best option for all-day wear.

4. Nudestix Nudies Bloom All-Over Face Stick in ‘Bohemian Rose’ - $34.00

Available at Sephora / Available at Ulta

Pro-Tip: I love a dewy cream blush vs. a powder blush & highlighter in the summertime. With one product, you get a glowy flush of color that can also be used as an eyeshadow and lipstick! I like to apply softly with my fingertips.

Bonus tip: Outside of makeup, Botox is the best way to reduce facial sweating. Botox weakens the facial sweat glands, and as a result, your makeup will last longer! As always- don’t forget to protect your skin by layering your facial sunscreen under your makeup this summer!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.