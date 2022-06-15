Deals
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office continues search for registered sex offender

Tony Dewayne Glover
Tony Dewayne Glover(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on the whereabouts of a registered sex offender.

Around 10:45 a.m. on June 9, a Limestone County investigator was performing a compliance check on convicted sex offender Tony Dewayne Glover. According to a Sheriff’s Office release, Glover fled from the investigator upon his arrival.

Glover was not located during the initial search. He has outstanding warrants in Limestone County.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking for any information on the location of Tony Glover. Contact Captain Caleb Durden or Investigator Jeff Kilpatrick at 256-232-0111 with any information relating to Glover.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

