Limestone County Sheriff’s Office continues search for registered sex offender

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on the whereabouts of a registered sex offender.

Around 10:45 a.m. on June 9, a Limestone County investigator was performing a compliance check on convicted sex offender Tony Dewayne Glover. According to a Sheriff’s Office release, Glover fled from the investigator upon his arrival.

Glover was not located during the initial search. He has outstanding warrants in Limestone County.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking for any information on the location of Tony Glover. Contact Captain Caleb Durden or Investigator Jeff Kilpatrick at 256-232-0111 with any information relating to Glover.

