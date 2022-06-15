“Grown Man Issues” coming to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The City of Huntsville has a few new visiting stars.

“Grown Man Issues” is a stage play coming to the Von Braun Center Sunday, June 19th. It tells an often familiar story of a man burdened by his colorful past, desperately seeking to create a new life for himself and the love of his life. However, his troublesome history comes back to haunt him.

The show features an all-star cast with names like Brian White, LaTocha, Claudia Jordan and Willie Taylor. Produced by Devyne Stephens, who’s known for working with Usher, Pink, Destiny’s Child and more, this show is sure to leave you entertained.

Tickets start at $35.00, and VIP options and group rates are available at GrownManPlay.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.