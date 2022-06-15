Franklin Co. man arrested on further charges for shooting in March 2020

FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on more charges after he allegedly shot at a group of people in March 2020.

Tyler Harris is accused of entering a cabin located on Highway 23 and shooting at a group of people as they left the cabin. One victim was hit by a bullet, but her injuries were not considered serious.

Harris was arrested the day after the alleged incident occurred and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

In May, the case was presented to a Franklin County Grand Jury. Additional charges were brought against Harris, including three counts of attempted murder, first-degree criminal mischief — damage to property — and nine counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.