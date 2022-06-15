Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Star Market Contest
Old Crow Medicine Show Contest
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Former Hale Co. High School band director accused of soliciting sex act with student

Adam Mowrer
Adam Mowrer(Hale County Sheriff's Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The former band director at Hale County High School was charged with three counts of Soliciting Sex Act with a Student, according to court records.

Court documents state Adam Mowrer approached a 16-year-old student through email and in-person with “inappropriate sexual in nature messages” in May 2022.

Mowrer was arrested.

Hale County Superintendent Michael Ryans said Adam Mowrer is no longer employed by the Hale County Board of Education. Ryans said Mowrer had already resigned before he was charged.

Superintendent Ryans released this statement:

“This was an unfortunate incident and we take pride in keeping our students safe. We are especially thankful for the relationship we have established with the Moundville Police Department, and we are continuing to develop better ways to keep everyone safe.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman led police on a pursuit while she had two small children in the car.
Woman caught driving 121 MPH in Owens Cross Roads
MCSO responds to fatal shooting in Somerville
Two dead in early morning Morgan County shooting
Lisa Mayhall was taken into custody for the shooting of a 16-year-old minor on June 2.
Woman arrested for death of 16-year-old
TVA Heat Wave Alert
Emergency Load Curtailment initiated by TVA
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say

Latest News

Rose of Sharon, "Year of Love"
Rose of Sharon soup kitchen partners with Landers McClarty Subaru for “Year of Love”
Marcus Alexander McCarver
Man facing charges for shooting a man in 2019, found guilty
COVID-19 cases are creeping back up in our state. The positivity rate back in the double-digits...
Where does Alabama stand in the pandemic now?
Marcus McCarver found guilty of murder on Wednesday.
Marcus McCarver found guilty of murder
Rose of Sharon, "Year of Love"
Rose of Sharon, "Year of Love"