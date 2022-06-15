Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Star Market Contest
Old Crow Medicine Show Contest
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Ford recalls over 2.9M vehicles at risk of rollaway crashes

A Ford logo and Ford dealership sign are displayed at Salem Ford in Salem, N.H., Tuesday, Oct....
A Ford logo and Ford dealership sign are displayed at Salem Ford in Salem, N.H., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2011.(Charles Krupa | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling over 2.9 million vehicles in the U.S. to fix a transmission problem that can increase the risk of inadvertent rollaway crashes.

The recall covers certain 2013 to 2019 Escape, 2013 to 2018 C-Max, 2013 to 2016 Fusion, 2013 to 2021 Transit Connect, and 2015 to 2018 Edge vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Wednesday that a bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission can degrade or detach.

That can stop the vehicles from shifting into the intended gear.

A vehicle shifted into Park gear might be in a different gear, allowing it to roll away.

Dealers will replace the bushing and add a protective cap. Owners will be notified by letter starting June 27.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman led police on a pursuit while she had two small children in the car.
Woman caught driving 121 MPH in Owens Cross Roads
MCSO responds to fatal shooting in Somerville
Two dead in early morning Morgan County shooting
Lisa Mayhall was taken into custody for the shooting of a 16-year-old minor on June 2.
Woman arrested for death of 16-year-old
TVA Heat Wave Alert
Emergency Load Curtailment initiated by TVA
Tennessee Valley Authority. (PRNewsFoto/Tennessee Valley Authority)
Tennessee Valley Authority cancels call to reduce electric consumption