FIRST ALERT: Heat Continues With Strong Storms Possible Later Today

Staying hot and muggy today with highs topping out in the mid and upper 90s, and heat indices back near and above 105 degrees. A Heat Advisory remains in effect for all counties across the Tennessee Valley through 7 pm, so make sure you are continuing to stay hydrated and limiting your times outdoors. Plan on mainly dry conditions through the afternoon, but isolated to scattered showers and storms will likely start popping up by the evening. We have a FIRST ALERT for the potential for strong to severe storms as this activity moves east to west. Localized damaging winds and heavy downpours will be the main threats, but some isolated small hail is also a possibility. This activity will start tapering off overnight with overnight lows staying warm and muggy as we dip back into the low and mid 70s.

More heat and humidity as we continue throughout your work week with highs in the mid 90s and triple-digit feels like temperatures. Isolated showers and storms are possible each day during the afternoon and evening hours, which could bring some brief relief, but we’ll likely be mostly dry. Some better relief from the heat arrives toward Father’s Day weekend as a cold front knocks temperatures down a couple of degrees. Humidity levels will also be much lower with drier air filtering back in the region.

This break from the heat and humidity will be short lived though as another upper level ridge returns next week bringing back temperatures in the mid and upper 90s, and feels like temperatures likely in the triple digits.

