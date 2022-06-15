Deals
Cullman’s WildWater opening June 17

Wildwater Cullman
Wildwater Cullman(Wildwater Cullman)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - WildWater Cullman is holding its grand opening on June 17 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

There will be live music and swag bags will be given to the first 50 guests on June 17. WildWater is a 12-acre waterpark with 18 waterslides and a 22,000 square foot wave pool.

The following are details about some of the waterslides:

  • Blue Hurricane: one of a kind with no other like it in the U.S.
  • CannonBowl: one/two-person raft ride with a 43-foot drop
  • Tornado Wave: one/two-person raft ride with a 43-foot drop
  • Rally Racer: 4-person mat racer with rally points, timing and scoring and a 43-foot overall drop
  • TurboTWISTER: high speed body slide with an overall drop of 55 feet
  • Kids Zone: 7 miniature versions of the larger water slides with a play area perfect for little water lovers

Cullman Mayor, Woody Jacobs, said the addition of WildWater is great for new residents of a growing city.

“Cullman is growing, with nearly 25% of our population under the age of 18,” Jacobs said in a statement. “WildWater is a great addition to the overall plans we have for the families and youth within our community.”

There is a variety of food options available for guests at the park, ranging from snacks to full meals. Cabana rentals and a luxury pavilion are also available throughout the season.

On select Thursday nights, there will be Splash-In Movie nights at the wave pool.

