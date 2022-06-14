Woman caught driving 121 MPH in Owens Cross Roads

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Owens Cross Roads Police Officer was watching traffic on Highway 431 when he saw a car speeding by. When officer Vemar Wilson took his initial radar, it read 121 miles per hour.

Wilson then took radar again and once more read 121 miles per hour.

According to Owens Cross Roads Police, Wilson caught up to the vehicle and attempted to pull it over near Publix and Mapco at the corner of US-431 and Old Highway 431.

The car pulled over but when the officer got out of his patrol car, the car sped off once again.

Billingsley led officers on a chase from Owens Cross Roads through Huntsville. (Owens Cross Roads Police Department)

It was at that point that officer Wilson radioed in to alert other officers of the active car chase.

Owens Cross Roads Police say that the following pursuit over Monte Sano and into the Huntsville area was at reduced speeds.

A set of spike strips laid down in the area of Sparkman Dr. were able to flatten two of the car’s tires. But the car continued driving at 20 miles per hour until the pursuit ended at a gas station at the corner of Sparkman Dr. and Jordan Ln.

When officers approached the car, the driver, Barbara Billingsley refused to exit the car so officers with the Huntsville Police Department had to forcibly remove her. Along with Billingsley, there were two children in the car.

The Owens Cross Roads Police Department says that a relative came and took the children home.

Billingsley was transported to the Madison County Jail where she is being charged with reckless driving, attempting to elude law enforcement and two counts of reckless endangerment of a child.

Pursuit and arrest overnight: Just a few minutes before 11PM last night, Officer Vemar Wilson was watching traffic on US... Posted by Owens Cross Roads Police on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

