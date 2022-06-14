Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Star Market Contest
Old Crow Medicine Show Contest
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

Woman arrested for death of 16-year-old

Lisa Mayhall was taken into custody for the shooting of a 16-year-old minor on June 2.
Lisa Mayhall was taken into custody for the shooting of a 16-year-old minor on June 2.(MGN ONLINE)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department arrested and charged a woman for the death of a 16-year-old on June 1.

Lisa Mayhall, 18, was taken into custody on June 2 for the shooting of a 16-year-old minor.

She was initially charged with second-degree assault, but when the victim died from his injuries, Mayhall was charged with manslaughter.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman led police on a pursuit while she had two small children in the car.
Woman caught driving 121 MPH in Owens Cross Roads
MCSO responds to fatal shooting in Somerville
Two dead in early morning Morgan County shooting
Overnight fatal fire in Madison
62-year-old woman killed in overnight apartment fire in Madison
Tennessee Valley Authority. (PRNewsFoto/Tennessee Valley Authority)
Tennessee Valley Authority cancels call to reduce electric consumption
Redstone Arsenal issued a noise alert.
Redstone Arsenal issues noise alert for explosions

Latest News

How to beat the heat
People finding fun ways to cool down during the extreme heat
Local church takes in 60 kids.
Local church takes in 60 kids
Two dead in Somerville shooting.
Two dead in Somerville shooting
Crews with Huntsville Utilities are responding to two power outages in the area.
Huntsville Utilities crews responding to power outages