Woman arrested for death of 16-year-old

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department arrested and charged a woman for the death of a 16-year-old on June 1.

Lisa Mayhall, 18, was taken into custody on June 2 for the shooting of a 16-year-old minor.

She was initially charged with second-degree assault, but when the victim died from his injuries, Mayhall was charged with manslaughter.

