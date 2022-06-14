What is Flag Day?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Every year, we see Flag Day labeled on our calendars and many of us wonder what that really means.

On June 14, 1777, the Second Continental Congress made a resolution for a debated American flag. The group decided the United States would be represented with 13 stripes, symbolizing the then 13 colonies, and 13 stars would be placed in the corner.

There are many different ideas on how the original flag was created and who created it. Betsy Ross is of course credited to the flag’s design of having 5-point stars.

Payton talks with a Son and Daughter of the American Revolution to learn more of the flag’s legacy.

