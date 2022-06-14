Deals
Roll into summer with GPS Powersports

By Jocelyn Claborn
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking for a new hobby or maybe you want to get outside a little more, GPS Powersports has just the thing for you!

They have equipment for all ages like four-wheelers, side-by-sides, dirtbikes, motorcycles and everything in between. In the same building is Command Tactical, which has a large selection of different types of ammunition from training, self-defense, hunting and reloading supplies.

TVL spent the day out in Guntersville with Chris Claborn and Josh Owens, two managers at the store, and they let Payton get a taste of the power sports lifestyle!

