Roll into summer with GPS Powersports

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking for a new hobby or maybe you want to get outside a little more, GPS Powersports has just the thing for you!

They have equipment for all ages like four-wheelers, side-by-sides, dirtbikes, motorcycles and everything in between. In the same building is Command Tactical, which has a large selection of different types of ammunition from training, self-defense, hunting and reloading supplies.

TVL spent the day out in Guntersville with Chris Claborn and Josh Owens, two managers at the store, and they let Payton get a taste of the power sports lifestyle!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.