Providing Support: non-profit group sending donations, ground support to Ukraine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many in the Tennessee Valley have stepped up to support Ukrainians during the ongoing conflict. One woman helping to gather donations is going one step further.

Michelle Sanders-de Larose helped create BE Together Today alongside Liliia Sokotun-DeCos and Liliia Michelle Zurochka.

Sokotun-DeCos and Zurochka were born and raised in Ukraine. Larose is a fourth-generation Ukrainian American.

While the team continues to receive donations, Larose is in the final preparations to visit Ukraine in June.

Through donations from BE Together Today, this group of Ukrainians received aid. (BE Together Today)

Larose said the upcoming trip to Ukraine has been made possible by the support the website has received through donations and that the Huntsville community has played a large role in that support.

“It’s been very heartwarming and very encouraging to know that people everywhere, but especially people in our communities... people are really standing up,” Larose said. “We have a section on our website where people can print out flyers and pass them out in their local communities. So many people have been able to do that and it goes to show us that no matter what people are doing everything they can to support and to help.”

Zurochka said most of the donations go towards medical supplies for the people of Ukraine.

“We are pretty much focusing on medical donations,” Zurochka said. “We have been pretty lucky at getting medical stuff donated to us...Medical supplies have been our strongest suit so far.”

If you would like to donate to the website, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.