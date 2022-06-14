Police arrest second suspect in Tennessee mass shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a second arrest has been made in a mass shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where three people died and 14 were injured.

Chattanooga Police said in a statement that 36-year-old Alexis Lewis was charged Monday with criminal homicide, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony.

Court records show another man, Garrian King, was arrested last week and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The shooting happened near a nightclub early June 5 and police have said there were likely multiple shooters. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Lewis has an attorney.