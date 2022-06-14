People finding fun ways to cool down during the extreme heat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Community members are finding fun ways to beat the heat wave sweeping across North Alabama. A heat advisory is in effect until Wednesday, but that is not stopping some Huntsville residents. We were able to take in all the fun at the Splash pad Brahan Spring Park.

With temperatures being at dangerous highs, people, young and old made it a priority to enjoy the rare weather while also staying safe. In addition, summer is officially one week away, giving community members a taste of all the sun this summer may bring.

We were able to talk to parents who say the splash pad is a great way to bond with their kids and enjoy the summer weather. “It’s nice to be able to enjoy our kids outside without having to be cooped up inside because of how hot it is and needing to be around A-C. To have something like this great ‘cause we can be outside of the house and enjoy each other outside instead of having to find all indoor activities,” says Rachael Ippolito.

Water activities are a great way to stay cool during the heat wave we will be experiencing this week. If you are going to be visiting a splash pad or waterpark, it is super important to make sure that you stay hydrated and apply lots of sun screen. It is also okay to experience one of you favorite summer drinks, but water is the best for you.

Experts still recommend you avoid strenuous outdoor activities, but this family-friendly activity will keep you having fun and staying cool.

The splash pad at Brahan Spring Park is open daily from 10 a.m.-7 p.m for your splash of fun.

