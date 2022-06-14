Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Star Market Contest
Old Crow Medicine Show Contest
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

People finding fun ways to cool down during the extreme heat

Parents talk about ways to beat the heat that doesn’t involve the A/C.
Parents talk about ways to beat the heat that doesn't involve the A/C.
By Davon Taylor and Jesse Kelley
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Community members are finding fun ways to beat the heat wave sweeping across North Alabama. A heat advisory is in effect until Wednesday, but that is not stopping some Huntsville residents. We were able to take in all the fun at the Splash pad Brahan Spring Park.

With temperatures being at dangerous highs, people, young and old made it a priority to enjoy the rare weather while also staying safe. In addition, summer is officially one week away, giving community members a taste of all the sun this summer may bring.

We were able to talk to parents who say the splash pad is a great way to bond with their kids and enjoy the summer weather. “It’s nice to be able to enjoy our kids outside without having to be cooped up inside because of how hot it is and needing to be around A-C. To have something like this great ‘cause we can be outside of the house and enjoy each other outside instead of having to find all indoor activities,” says Rachael Ippolito.

Water activities are a great way to stay cool during the heat wave we will be experiencing this week. If you are going to be visiting a splash pad or waterpark, it is super important to make sure that you stay hydrated and apply lots of sun screen. It is also okay to experience one of you favorite summer drinks, but water is the best for you.

Experts still recommend you avoid strenuous outdoor activities, but this family-friendly activity will keep you having fun and staying cool.

The splash pad at Brahan Spring Park is open daily from 10 a.m.-7 p.m for your splash of fun.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman led police on a pursuit while she had two small children in the car.
Woman caught driving 121 MPH in Owens Cross Roads
MCSO responds to fatal shooting in Somerville
Two dead in early morning Morgan County shooting
Overnight fatal fire in Madison
62-year-old woman killed in overnight apartment fire in Madison
Tennessee Valley Authority. (PRNewsFoto/Tennessee Valley Authority)
Tennessee Valley Authority cancels call to reduce electric consumption
Redstone Arsenal issued a noise alert.
Redstone Arsenal issues noise alert for explosions

Latest News

Lisa Mayhall was taken into custody for the shooting of a 16-year-old minor on June 2.
Woman arrested for death of 16-year-old
Local church takes in 60 kids.
Local church takes in 60 kids
Two dead in Somerville shooting.
Two dead in Somerville shooting
Crews with Huntsville Utilities are responding to two power outages in the area.
Huntsville Utilities crews responding to power outages