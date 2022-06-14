Deals
One person dead in Morgan County shooting

MCSO responds to fatal shooting in Somerville
MCSO responds to fatal shooting in Somerville(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators are on the scene of a shooting in Somerville on Tuesday morning.

Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at a home on Robin Private Drive in Somerville, per a release from the Sheriff’s Office shortly before 6 a.m.

Deputies on the scene located one male with gunshot wounds.

Life-saving measures were attempted but the male did not survive. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to deputies, a vehicle matching the description from the reported shooting was located near the scene. While attempting a traffic stop, the vehicle failed to stop and attempted to elude.

Multiple law enforcement agencies including Cullman County, Arab and Marshall County were able to stop the vehicle north of Arab on Highway 231.

The driver of the stopped vehicle is being transported to Marshall Medical Center with what Sheriff’s Office officials believe to be self-inflicted injuries.

The investigation continues at this time.

