Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Star Market Contest
Old Crow Medicine Show Contest
Publix Summer Favorites Bracket
Advertisement

James Van Der Beek talks family life and summer plans

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - No, this isn’t Capeside, it’s still the Tennessee Valley. “Dawson’s Creek” heartthrob James Van Der Beek is just making an appearance on TVL!

Whether you’re a fan of “Dawson’s Creek” or not, almost everyone is familiar with James Van Der Beek. From “Varsity Blues” to his more recent work like “Pose,” the actor is known in the pop culture world.

But in recent years, the actor and his family have slowed things down a bit and bought a house in Texas. Now, he and his wife spend their days with their six kids, learning the ups and downs of parenting.

For summer, the Van Der Beeks are trying to stay cool and out of the Texas heat. The actor shared more about his family’s favorite destination for summer, Kalahari Resort.

Van Der Beek is definitely learning a thing or two about fatherhood and feels like it was always a role he wanted to play.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSO responds to fatal shooting in Somerville
Two dead in early morning Morgan County shooting
Overnight fatal fire in Madison
62-year-old woman killed in overnight apartment fire in Madison
The woman led police on a pursuit while she had two small children in the car.
Woman caught driving 121 MPH in Owens Cross Roads
Tennessee Valley Authority. (PRNewsFoto/Tennessee Valley Authority)
Tennessee Valley Authority cancels call to reduce electric consumption
Redstone Arsenal issued a noise alert.
Redstone Arsenal issues noise alert for explosions