James Van Der Beek talks family life and summer plans

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - No, this isn’t Capeside, it’s still the Tennessee Valley. “Dawson’s Creek” heartthrob James Van Der Beek is just making an appearance on TVL!

Whether you’re a fan of “Dawson’s Creek” or not, almost everyone is familiar with James Van Der Beek. From “Varsity Blues” to his more recent work like “Pose,” the actor is known in the pop culture world.

But in recent years, the actor and his family have slowed things down a bit and bought a house in Texas. Now, he and his wife spend their days with their six kids, learning the ups and downs of parenting.

For summer, the Van Der Beeks are trying to stay cool and out of the Texas heat. The actor shared more about his family’s favorite destination for summer, Kalahari Resort.

Van Der Beek is definitely learning a thing or two about fatherhood and feels like it was always a role he wanted to play.

