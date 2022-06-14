Inmate assaulted by another inmate in Limestone Co. Correctional Facility
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate was assaulted by another inmate in the Limestone County Correctional Facility on June 12 according to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC).
Luther Glenn, 52, who is serving a life sentence for a first-degree assault charge, was the victim of assault by another inmate involving a weapon.
Glenn was transported to the Crestwood Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. A weapon has not been recovered.
The incident is being investigated by the ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division.
