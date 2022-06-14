Huntsville Utilities crews responding to power outages

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities are responding to two power outages in the area.

One of the power outages in northeast Huntsville runs from U.S. Highway 72 to the base of Monte Sano Mountain and from Oakwood Avenue to High Mountain Road.

The second power outage is between U.S. Highway 431 and the Tennessee River, from Paint Rock River to County Road 50.

This story will be updated when further information is released.

