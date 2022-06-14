Huntsville Police officer facing DUI charge to complete intervention program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville Police officer previously arrested on a driving under the influence charge will not face prosecution according to a court order from Monday.

In a June 13 order, Madison County District Court Judge Donald Rizzardi granted a motion for HPD Officer Taylor Wright Stegall to participate in a Pre-trial Intervention Program in lieu of moving forward with the original charge.

On February 21, Officer Stegall was arrested by Alabama State Troopers and charged with a DUI. He was off-duty at the time, according to police.

ALEA says that troopers responded to a two-vehicle wreck near the intersection of Ready Section Rd. and Scott Rd. After troopers arrived on the scene, they found Brodrick Fearn, 41, suffering from injuries sustained in the wreck. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Troopers say the truck Stegall was driving collided with the SUV Fearn was driving. Authorities say they later determined Stegall was under the influence and he was arrested and transported to the Madison County Jail.

Stegall was placed on administrative duties during the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.