HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department North Precinct is hosting a movie night on June 16.

The event is free and people are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and blanket. The first 200 people will be given free popcorn and sodas.

“Encanto” will be played at the Dr. Robert Shurney Legacy Center from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

